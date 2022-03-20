Watch: The Miz welcomes surprise guest at WWE live event; gets into a heated argument

WWE Superstar The Miz welcomed a special guest on the latest edition of Miz TV at WWE's Springfield live event.

Miz is all set to team up with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38, where they will face the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, WWE stopped by at Springfield on the Road to WrestleMania, where the A-Lister hosted a special edition of his talk show.

At tonight's WWE live event in Springfield, the former world champion hosted Miz TV. His guest was none other than WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. The two stars got into a heated argument after Jarrett accused The Miz of stealing his finisher, The Stroke.

For those unaware, the Skull Crushing Finale looks quite similar to Jarrett's iconic finishing move. The former WWE Champion wasn't happy one bit over the accusations and began threatening Jarrett.

The argument continued after Jarrett stated that WWE veteran John Cena popularized The Marine franchise. Before things could get out of control, Dominik Mysterio came out to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Dominik bashed his WrestleMania opponent for disrespecting the Hall of Famer and challenged him to a match.

The Miz has starred in four Marine movies

John Cena was the star of The Marine, which came out in 2006. The sequel to the film saw Ted Dibiase replacing Cena as the main star. The next four Marine movies starred the A-Lister in the lead role. No wonder he wasn't happy with Jeff Jarrett claiming that John Cena was the one who made The Marine franchise popular.

The Miz and John Cena were bitter rivals back in the day on WWE TV. Their biggest showdown came at WrestleMania 27 in 2011, when the former defended his WWE title in the main event of the show. Courtesy of The Rock's interference, Cena lost the match.

At WrestleMania 33, the two top stars faced off again, with their real-life partners by their side. Cena and Nikki Bella won the match and got engaged immediately after, in front of the WWE Universe.

