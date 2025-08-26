[Watch] The New Day berate angry WWE fans following RAW

The New Day seamlessly transitioned into one of the most hated heel tag teams in WWE after being babyfaces for a decade. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently stayed in character to berate fans following Monday Night RAW.

The August 25 edition of the red brand brought some joy for the former World Tag Team Champions after recent setbacks, as Kingston defeated Penta in a singles contest thanks to a distraction from Grayson Waller, who has recently joined forces with the duo.

After the show, WrestleVlogs shared a video of the heel duo interacting with the fans. The crowd started chanting "New Day sucks" as soon as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods arrived in the parking lot to board a bus. The two stars confronted the fans, only to get booed.

As the duo started moving back towards the bus, the fans started "goodbye" chants. The New Day members stayed in character and got back at the crowd by sitting down and refusing to leave. The hilarious back-and-forth between the former World Tag Team Champions and the angry crowd continued until they finally got on the bus.

You can check out the video below:

The New Day's Xavier Woods recently made a massive claim

Xavier Woods competed against Penta on the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. Not only did he lose the match, but the 38-year-old also claimed that he injured his neck as a result of the Luchador's Mexican Destroyer.

Responding to a fan pushing for him to be kicked out of The New Day, Xavier Woods noted that he was showing up for work despite the injury because he cared for his friends. He further claimed that, unlike some other stars, he would not take any time off due to injury.

"How slow are y'all? Even with an injured neck, I'm still coming to work because I care about my friends that much. Hurt neck and all, I'll still be there, unlike people who are extremely weak and need stretchers and time off," Woods wrote.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins How slow are yall? Even with an injured neck, i'm still coming to work because I care about my friends that much. Hurt neck and all, i'll still be there unlike people who are extremely weak and need stretchers and time off.

Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Grayson Waller are pushing for a ban on Penta's Mexican Destroyer. Only time will tell if they succeed in their intriguing quest.

