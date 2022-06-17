Watch: The Rock gifts a brand new home to RAW Superstar

The Rock recently gifted his cousin Tamina Snuka a house in a heartwarming video he shared on Instagram.

The Rock is regarded by many as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Outside the ring, The Great One is deemed a kind and generous human being by his peers and millions of fans.

In his latest Instagram post, the WWE legend shared a heartfelt video. The clip begins with him bringing Tamina inside her new home while covering her eyes with his hand. The RAW Superstar can be seen getting emotional over her cousin giving her a brand new home.

He also wrote an incredibly detailed message in his post. He mentioned how he has known Tamina since they were little kids growing up together. He added that the star has gone through some tough times and worked hard towards achieving her goals. Here's an excerpt from his post:

"I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little kids growing up together. Man this girl’s gone thru some tough times, but regardless of what life’s thrown her way - she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations — her daughters, Milaneta & Maleata," he wrote.

This isn't the first time that The Rock has surprised a loved one with a gift

The Rock is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood today. Apart from that, he is a successful businessman as well. So it goes without saying that he is financially well-off.

His longtime fans know he didn't have it easy during his early years in pro wrestling. Many people helped him along the way, including pro wrestling veteran Harvey Whippleman.

The Brahma Bull has acknowledged Whippleman's help on various occasions. A while ago, he surprised the latter with a truck and shared the wholesome video on Instagram.

Despite being one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, the WWE legend has remained humble over the years. His gesture towards Tamina is receiving massive praise from the WWE Universe on social media.

