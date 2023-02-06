[WATCH] The Rock makes a huge non-WWE appearance ahead of WrestleMania 39

The Rock's status for WWE WrestleMania 39 is still up in the air but that hasn't stopped him from making a huge appearance at the Grammy Awards.

The popular Hollywood actor and former world champion walked the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. He was also seen interacting with Adele in a clip that has quickly gone viral on social media.

For months, the WWE Universe has expressed its desire to witness a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania in Hollywood. However, Reigns' opponent has been confirmed. Cody Rhodes, who won the Royal Rumble match looks set to challenge Roman Reigns.

Check out the clip of The Rock at the Grammy Awards:

Bill Apter provided his take on The Rock facing Roman Reigns in WWE

Bill Apter provided his take on The Rock possibly facing Roman Reigns. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter discussed the same topic.

Apter also spoke about The Great One possibly partnering with WWE, considering his long-term history in the professional wrestling industry. Apter said:

"It doesn't matter how big he gets, The Rock is a billboard name, and I would love to see him against Roman Reigns. I know his heart would be in it. When they were talking a few weeks ago about people buying with the company, or partnering with someone. I think The Rock's company Seven Bucks Productions would have been perfect to be partners. Because he has got the mentality, he has got the love for it, that's where he should have gone."

The Rock has previously shared screen with Roman Reigns, not just in the wrestling industry but in Hollywood as well. It remains to be seen if the former multi-time world champion is open to returning at some point after WrestleMania 39.

