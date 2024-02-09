[WATCH] The Rock reacts to CM Punk saying he wants to see him getting punched by Cody Rhodes

The Rock wasn't thrilled one bit over CM Punk's comment during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff tonight.

At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, The Great One slapped Cody Rhodes after the latter verbally attacked The Bloodline. Shortly after, CM Punk said that Cody's too diplomatic and that he should have slapped the veteran back.

Punk then said that he wanted to see Rhodes punch The Rock in the face and then asked the fans in attendance whether they wanted to see it as well.

The Great One could be seen angrily looking at Punk while he was making the comment.

Back in early 2013, Punk and The Rock were involved in a WWE Championship feud on the Road to WrestleMania. At Royal Rumble, the two megastars faced off in a match for the top prize, with The Rock ending Punk's 434-day title reign.

The Rock went on to face John Cena at 'Mania, where he lost the WWE Title to the 16-time World Champion. It has been more than a decade since Punk and The Rock feuded. Punk certainly didn't seem happy over The Rock slapping Rhodes tonight.

