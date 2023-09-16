Watch: The Rock reunites with former rival after making surprise return to WWE

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Rock made a shocking return to WWE during the opening segment of the show. He reunited with his former rival John Cena backstage, and the two stars embraced.

The Great One is often regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He's a 10-time world champion, has headlined numerous events, and has been in the ring with many legends including Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Mick Foley.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, he made an unadvertised appearance during Pat McAfee's in-ring segment with Austin Theory. Things turned physical, as he hit the former US Champion with a spinebuster followed by The People's Elbow.

During a backstage segment, The Rock and Pat McAfee were discussing what took place early on in the show when John Cena showed up. This was the first time in years that the two megastars were together on-screen in WWE. They used to be rivals in the past, and they faced each other at WrestleMania 28 and 29.

Expand Tweet

During the segment, John Cena told The Rock "welcome home," and they shook hands before hugging. It was a special moment, and they'll both go down as legends.

Which superstars are in your Mt. Rushmore of WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here