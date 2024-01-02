[WATCH] The Rock spotted laughing backstage while 37-year-old WWE star was cutting a promo

The Rock was spotted having a hearty laugh at the expense of a former WWE Champion.

The Rock made his huge return on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. He interrupted Jinder Mahal, who was cutting a promo and talking down to the fans. Ultimately, The Modern Day Maharaja was on the receiving end of a devastating People's Elbow. The WWE veteran then made a massive reference to Roman Reigns.

WWE has now shared a backstage video of The Rock. The clip was taken mere seconds before The Great One made his way to the ring to interrupt Jinder Mahal.

He can be seen laughing at Mahal's promo in this backstage clip. Check it out below:

Judging by what happened on WWE RAW, it seems Dwayne Johnson is all set to take on Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches in history. Fans have been wanting to see this dream encounter for years at this point.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and no one has been able to stop him for the past three years. He is the biggest heel in WWE today, and fans want someone to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Only time will tell if The Brahma Bull faces Reigns in a blockbuster match.

What did you think of tonight's massive return? Sound off in the comments section below.

