[Watch] The Rock undergoes rigorous training for new role

The Rock is currently undergoing rigorous training for his new biopic movie, The Smashing Machine.

The Great One was one of the biggest stars during the Attitude Era, and to his credit, he was able to transition his popularity into a successful Hollywood career. He is currently one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has been involved in many great projects.

The Rock's next big project is for the role of MMA legend Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. For the role, The Great One is currently undergoing rigorous MMA training to get in shape. He recently shared a clip on X social media platform of highlights of his training, detailing the difficulty in portraying such a role.

"Day 1. MMA training camp. Preparing for “Smashing Machine” I’m learning daily and it’s been a very humbling, intense and motivating journey into this world of combat and becoming, Mark Kerr - the two-time Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Champion. I’m a hard worker, but I realized that I’d have to work harder with this role than anything I’ve ever worked for in my life. This physicality is just one part of the larger journey, that is truly a team effort. Growing and grateful. Day 1. #TrainingCamp #SmashingMachine Written & Directed by Benny Safdie A24."

The Rock gets emotional and breaks down in tears during a recent interview

The Rock was recently featured in Chris Janson's music video Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get. Following the release of the video, The Great One was in an interview with Janson when he spoke about the importance of country music and how it helped him bond with his father. The Final Boss broke down in tears and needed a moment to compose himself.

The Great One then posted the video on social media, saying he never expected to cry like a baby.

"The LAST THING my brother @janson_chris and I thought we would be doing in our interview together was cry like two little babies. My love for country music goes deep and represents so much more than the music itself - it represents human connections - it was how I bonded with my dad. I spent so much of my childhood living in the backseat of his car, as we drove from town to town, state to state - for years - following his career as a pro wrestler in the 80s."

The Rock was last seen in WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 40, where he stated he was going away for a while but would return in the future to challenge Cody Rhodes.