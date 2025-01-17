[WATCH] The Undertaker & Logan Paul's hilarious backstage interaction during WWE RAW's Netflix premiere

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a massive return to RAW's Netflix debut episode. A new video shows, Logan Paul playfully pulling The Deadman's leg backstage following the latter's appearance.

The Maverick was present in the crowd during the red brand's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Following Rhea Ripley's victory over Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, 'Taker made his presence felt. The legendary figure rode his motorcycle around the ring and then joined Mami on the ramp to celebrate her win and elevate her status.

Well, it appears that the former WWE United States Champion did not witness the above-mentioned massive moment. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Logan Paul met The Phenom backstage after the latter's on-screen appearance. He inquired about The Undertaker's plans, asking if he would be riding his motorcycle. The Hall of Famer responded affirmatively, stating that he had just done so:

Trending

"I was out there. How did I not see you, bro? You're like 7ft tall," said Logan Paul. "I just did it," replied Undertaker. "I was standing on the side. Did you see him? No, bro. I'm going to go and watch it at home," Paul said. "Come on man. I'll go do it again. I'm gonna go do it again for ya," the legend replied. [From 09:51 to 10:04]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

You can watch the entire video below:

The Undertaker spotted with WWE Hall of Famer at Performance Center

The former World Heavyweight Champion recently visited WWE's state-of-the-art training facility in Orlando. A photograph captured The Undertaker alongside another veteran figure.

Taking to Instagram, Bully Ray aka Bubba Ray Dudley, sporting an NXT jacket, shared a selfie with the 59-year-old legend at the Performance Center. This photo suggests that the two Hall of Famers may be filming content for WWE or providing guidance to the up-and-coming stars:

"LFG!! 🤘🏽," he wrote.

Check out Ray's IG post below:

Fans will have to wait and see why The Undertaker and Bully Ray were present at the Performance Center.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Logan Paul's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback