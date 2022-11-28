WATCH: The Undertaker subtly breaks character to protect WWE Superstar in final moments of show

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is famous for having maintained his Phenom persona throughout his time with the company. He only broke character barely a handful of times towards the end of his run. However, there was a time in the 2000s when he broke character subtly to protect an opponent in the middle of the ring.

Team WWE and Team Alliance broke down in a melee on November 15, 2001. Several stars on both teams got involved, with all the superstars hitting each other with their finishing moves. The Survivor Series tag team elimination match was slated to take place between them three days later.

The Rock, Chris Jericho, The Undertaker, Kane, And The Big Show faced Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle, Booker T, and Shane McMahon, where Team WWE won.

In a video shared by a fan, The Undertaker can be spotted during a key moment during the melee. Although he was already laid out earlier in the brawl, just as Kurt Angle went for the Angle Slam on Big Show, he used his leg to move a steel chair out of the way.

This was a subtle way for the veteran to break character. While no one noticed at the time, it helped keep the ring safer for everyone else there. Otherwise, a bad landing on the chair might have resulted in an injury.

The Undertaker was spotted backstage at the 2022 Survivor Series

The Phenom might have retired from wrestling, but he was present backstage at this year's Survivor Series show.

He posted a picture with current WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon backstage at the WarGames show. He also congratulated all the wrestlers who had been involved in the show.

"Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations to all involved on #SurvivorSeries #WarGames, really enjoyed it!"

During last year's Survivor Series event, The Undertaker finally retired, bringing an end to his hallowed career. While retired, it appears that he still remains involved at some level or the other with WWE.

