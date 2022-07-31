[WATCH] The Usos arrogantly poke fun at WWE roster after massive win at SummerSlam 2022

The Usos picked up a massive win at WWE SummerSlam as they defended their tag titles against The Street Profits. The reigning champions followed their victory with an arrogant response following the show.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins put up a great effort in hopes of dethroning The Usos as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately for them, the Bloodline members prevailed at the end of a grueling encounter.

Following the match, The Usos were interviewed backstage. WWE shared a video in which the brothers were asked who could potentially challenge and dethrone them as the reigning tag team titleholders.

In response, Jey and Jimmy Uso pretended to think about potential names. They drew breath and pointed fingers a couple of times, implying that they were close to naming someone but backed away every single time. Ultimately, they burst into laughter and exit the video, suggesting no one in the "world" can beat them.

The Usos are currently enjoying a historic title reign. They recently crossed a 365-day reign, making them the first duo in WWE history to hold the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for an entire year.

The Usos helped Roman Reigns defend his title in SummerSlam main event

The Usos played a vital role in Roman Reigns' successful title defense against Brock Lesnar. The two megastars competed in an epic Last Man Standing match that witnessed The Beast Incarnate at his dominant best.

This prompted The Usos to make timely interference in the title bout at SummerSlam. They tried to attack Brock Lesnar, but the latter effortlessly showed the tag team champions a scary one-way route to Suplex City.

However, they remained at ringside and helped Roman Reigns bury Lesnar under a pile of props to prevent him from getting back on his feet before the red could finish counting to ten.

It wasn't the first time The Usos helped their Tribal Chief in a major title match, and it appears that they will continue to influence Reigns' future bouts whenever he needs assistance.

