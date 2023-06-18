The Usos came out during Roman Reigns' match against Rey Mysterio at tonight's WWE live event.

The Tribal Chief met Rey Mysterio in an Undisputed WWE Universal title match at the Cincinnati live event tonight. The match was marred by interference from Solo Sikoa, who wanted to make sure Roman Reigns was still champion after all was said and done.

At one point during the match, Sikoa attacked Rey Mysterio while the referee was unconscious. Suddenly, The Usos' music hit and out came the twins to a massive pop. The duo hit The Enforcer with a thunderous double superkick maneuver, after which he fled the spot. Jimmy and Jey left the ring as well as they chased Sikoa to the back.

Roman Reigns wasn't happy over The Usos' interference

Roman Reigns has won several matches over the years courtesy of interference by Solo Sikoa and The Usos. At WrestleMania 39, Reigns managed to defeat Cody Rhodes in the main event after The Bloodline interfered and attacked The American Nightmare.

Tonight, The Tribal Chief finally got a taste of his own medicine. As can be seen in the clip, Reigns was irate over Sikoa being taken to the back by The Usos. He somehow managed to defeat Rey Mysterio and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Reigns is now focused on WWE Money in The Bank 2023. At the event, he will team up with Solo Sikoa, and the duo will wrestle The Usos in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match.

The Tribal Chief would love to destroy his cousins at the Premium Live Event and exact revenge for their betrayal. The Usos are insanely popular at the moment and are bound to receive massive cheers from the live crowd at the event.

Do you think The Usos have it in them to defeat Reigns and Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comment section below.

