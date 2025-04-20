[WATCH] Tiffany Stratton gets an epic special entrance at WrestleMania 41

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 20, 2025 01:49 GMT
The Women
The Women's Champion (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)

Tiffany Stratton received a special entrance at WrestleMania 41. It was absolutely incredible as WWE utilized a new type of technology to enhance its effects.

Stratton had a Barbie-themed entrance at WrestleMania 41. It was first reported on WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that the 25-year-old Champion would be getting a special entrance at WrestleMania 41.

This indeed turned out to be true, as Tiffany Stratton received a super cool Barbie-themed entrance. You can watch the video of her entrance below.

WWE reportedly used Proto's hologram technology for this. The confusion over the three boxes saw Tiffany right in the middle. It was a special type of technology that allowed people to "beam" and to show hyper-realistic avatars of anybody.

This is WWE's attempt to raise the standards for the types of entrances that are done. The Queen Charlotte Flair had a less grand appearance, but an impressive one nonetheless, as she got out of a Rolls-Royce in a similar style to what her father, Ric Flair, would have done.

It's interesting to see how WWE continues to try to up their game with entrances. When knowing which box she came out from, it's easier to tell that the others were holograms. However, it was impressive regardless.

