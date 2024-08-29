  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • [WATCH] Tiffany Stratton 'nearly' cashes in her Money in the Bank contract at recent WWE live event; 36-year-old comes out to help her friend

[WATCH] Tiffany Stratton 'nearly' cashes in her Money in the Bank contract at recent WWE live event; 36-year-old comes out to help her friend

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Aug 29, 2024 06:21 GMT
Tiffany Stratton nearly cashes in her MITB contract (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Tiffany Stratton is the current women's MITB contract holder (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton has taken over a major part of the spotlight from the women's roster with her Money in the Bank ladder match win. The former NXT Women's Champion has teased a cash-in on the WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax multiple times, but has not finished her job till now.

During WWE's recent Road to Bash in Berlin event in Oberhausen, Bayley challenged Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. The 25-year-old made an appearance during the match and nearly cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, before she came face to face with the champion.

Soon after, she dropped her briefcase and attacked Bayley, choosing to stand by the champion's side to avoid disaster. Naomi then made an appearance to even the odds for the former women's champion.

also-read-trending Trending

Check the entire match below:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

youtube-cover

Naomi and Bayley then teamed up to take on Jax and Stratton during the event. The ending moments of the match saw Naomi pin Miss Money in the Bank to pick up the win.

Tiffany Stratton teased a babyface turn recently

The WWE Universe has clearly been enjoying Stratton's work on the blue brand lately. Miss Money in the Bank has come close to cashing in her contract multiple times now. However, her friendship with Jax forces her to stay back each time.

In a recent story on Instagram, Stratton added pictures of herself with the WWE Women's Championship. Not only that, but the 25-year-old also tagged Nia Jax and wrote 'lol,' teasing a potential babyface turn very soon.

Tiffany Stratton teasing potential babyface turn (Image Credits: Tiffany Stratton&#039;s Instagram Story)
Tiffany Stratton teasing potential babyface turn (Image Credits: Tiffany Stratton's Instagram Story)

Stratton's work on the blue brand has been quite intriguing lately. Her Money in the Bank cash in saga has caught a lot of attention from the WWE Universe. Fans will have to wait and see when Stratton decides to finally cash in her contract and get an opportunity to win the gold.

Have you met Umaga's son yet?

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी