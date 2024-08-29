[WATCH] Tiffany Stratton 'nearly' cashes in her Money in the Bank contract at recent WWE live event; 36-year-old comes out to help her friend

Tiffany Stratton has taken over a major part of the spotlight from the women's roster with her Money in the Bank ladder match win. The former NXT Women's Champion has teased a cash-in on the WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax multiple times, but has not finished her job till now.

During WWE's recent Road to Bash in Berlin event in Oberhausen, Bayley challenged Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. The 25-year-old made an appearance during the match and nearly cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, before she came face to face with the champion.

Soon after, she dropped her briefcase and attacked Bayley, choosing to stand by the champion's side to avoid disaster. Naomi then made an appearance to even the odds for the former women's champion.

Trending

Check the entire match below:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Naomi and Bayley then teamed up to take on Jax and Stratton during the event. The ending moments of the match saw Naomi pin Miss Money in the Bank to pick up the win.

Tiffany Stratton teased a babyface turn recently

The WWE Universe has clearly been enjoying Stratton's work on the blue brand lately. Miss Money in the Bank has come close to cashing in her contract multiple times now. However, her friendship with Jax forces her to stay back each time.

In a recent story on Instagram, Stratton added pictures of herself with the WWE Women's Championship. Not only that, but the 25-year-old also tagged Nia Jax and wrote 'lol,' teasing a potential babyface turn very soon.

Tiffany Stratton teasing potential babyface turn (Image Credits: Tiffany Stratton's Instagram Story)

Stratton's work on the blue brand has been quite intriguing lately. Her Money in the Bank cash in saga has caught a lot of attention from the WWE Universe. Fans will have to wait and see when Stratton decides to finally cash in her contract and get an opportunity to win the gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback