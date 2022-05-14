Watch: TikTok star recreates Roman Reigns' epic WWE entrance; Paul Heyman reacts

Paul Heyman has shared his reaction to the TikTok star's viral imitation of Roman Reigns' epic entrance.

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling business today. He has been a regular act on WWE's main roster for about a decade. He has a massive fan following across the world and boasts millions of followers on major social media handles.

Reigns' current persona of The Tribal Chief has been a big hit among fans. TikTok star Ebukadikeh is seemingly a big fan of Roman Reigns. Ebukadikeh recently shared a hilarious clip in which the social media star can be seen recreating Reigns' elaborate entrance with The Bloodline right beside him. The clip is currently going viral on various social media platforms.

Paul Heyman noticed the clip as well, and took an in-character jibe at the TikTok star.

Ebukadikeh was quite pleased with Heyman's response and thanked him via his official Instagram handle.

Paul Heyman has played a major role in Roman Reigns' rise as a heel

Roman Reigns turned heel during his big WWE return to SummerSlam 2020. Mere days later, Reigns took the WWE Universe by surprise when he joined forces with Paul Heyman. At one point, Heyman was aligned with Reigns' biggest rival, Brock Lesnar.

Over the past two years, Heyman has aided Reigns in becoming the popular on-screen villains in WWE history. The former ECW owner is one of the best heels in the business himself, and rarely breaks character, even on social media.

Ebukadikeh has an impressive following on TikTok and currently boasts about 480K views on his handle. His video has been shared by thousands of fans across several social media platforms, ever since WWE on BT Sport's official Twitter handle shared it. It would be quite interesting to see what Roman Reigns thinks of the viral clip.

What do you think of Ebukadikeh's imitation of The Tribal Chief? Did he do a good job at it? Sound off with your comments below!

