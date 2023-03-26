[WATCH] Top champion throws table near front row in risky spot on WWE television

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw a risky spot unfold on the show featuring Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Imperium leader is set to put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania. This week, the three superstars crossed paths in an intense contract-signing segment on the blue brand.

It all started with Sheamus accusing Drew McIntrye of betraying him by going after the one title that The Celtic Warrior is yet to win in his WWE career. McIntyre fired back by saying that Sheamus couldn't beat Gunther in their previous title matches and that others like him deserve the opportunity to challenge for the gold.

They were soon interrupted by Gunther, who was annoyed at the prospect of a triple-threat match. He tried to intimidate Adam Pearce for his booking decision and mocked Butch on the show, causing The Brawling Brutes member to charge at the champion. The Ring General ultimately expressed his frustration by throwing the table away from the ring.

Fans seated in the front row were stunned to see the champion send the table flying with such ease on SmackDown. Many looked scared as the table landed right in front of the spectators, accounting for a risky but entertaining spot.

You can watch the full video below:

The segment also saw a full-fledged brawl between the champion and his challengers, with The Brawling Brutes and Imperium members joining the chaos.

WWE confirms huge match featuring Gunther's WrestleMania challengers for next week

Everything is far from okay between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on the Road to WrestleMania. Next week, they will join forces to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match.

Things have been complicated between Sheamus and McIntyre ever since the latter inserted himself into the Intercontinental Championship picture. It will be interesting to see how the two superstars "co-exist" in their upcoming match against Imperium on the blue brand's final show before WrestleMania 39.

Gunther is expected to make his presence known during this bout on WWE SmackDown. However, Ridge Holland and Butch could also impact the proceedings as The Brawling Brutes will look to help Sheamus maintain his dominance inside the ring.

Poll : 0 votes