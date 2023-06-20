WATCH: Top champions force Gunther to break character on WWE RAW in backstage segment

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther seemingly broke character on RAW this week, thanks to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Imperium has been involved in a conflict with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions over the past few weeks. They often cross paths backstage, leading to Owens' meltdown and an angry rant. KO has taken it upon himself to make everyone adhere to the continuity and wrestling tropes, and fans love his gimmick.

As for Sami Zayn, he has forced top superstars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and several others to break character on WWE television. This week was no different when KO and Zayn's antics forced a smile out of an otherwise serious Gunther.

Zayn had pointed out that KO has anger issues, and the latter furiously denied the observation. Owens had to go one hour without blowing up to win a bet against his tag team partner and best friend, but the champions met Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser backstage.

Owens was again upset that Kaiser interrupted him even when he didn't mention Imperium. He was also annoyed with how long it took Kaiser to finish his sentence. KO burst into another one of his classic rants that made Gunther smile despite the champion's best efforts to stay in character.

Sami Zayn then received a text from Cody Rhodes, and KO had to cut his angry monologue short. But he had already made one of the most serious characters on WWE television break into a wide smile.

You can watch the full video of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn forcing Gunther to break character on RAW below:

This interaction is particularly amusing, considering Gunther often ridicules the tag team champions for cracking jokes and having fun with other superstars. Nonetheless, it was great seeing one of the rare occasions when someone like Gunther breaks character on TV.

Gunther attacks rumored title opponent on WWE RAW

Backstage reports and WWE heavily hinted at Matt Riddle being the next title challenger for Gunther on RAW. He has been involved in an intense feud with Imperium over the past few weeks.

Riddle locked horns with Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match on the red brand this week and picked up a win over the Imperium member. However, he couldn't celebrate for long as Gunther wasted no time attacking Riddle. He launched a vicious attack on The Original Bro and paired up with Kaiser to unleash horror on the former United States Champion.

Riddle is expected to return next week for revenge against Gunther. He might also challenge the Intercontinental Champion to a title match at Money in the Bank 2023.

