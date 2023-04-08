Watch: Top Dolla releases new rap inspired by WWE Hall of Famer

Top Dolla continues to flex his musical muscles heading into tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

While Hit Row hasn't been announced for a match on SmackDown tonight as of yet, the outspoken WWE Superstar is trying to bring some additional attention to his faction ahead of tonight's episode.

Top Dolla took to social media this afternoon to reveal his latest hip-hop track, "Nature Boy," which was clearly inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Hit Row member tweeted the following message alongside the music video:

"'Nature Boy' FRAN¢Style 141 *top with upwards arrow above emoji* *banknote with dollar sign emoji* *butterfly emoji* Peep #SmackDown 8pm on FOX," AJ Francis said in a tweet.

You can watch the Nature Boy video for yourself in the embedded tweet below:

Michael Cole has been giving Top Dolla grief on SmackDown for the past four months

The push of Hit Row on WWE SmackDown was seemingly halted following the December 16th episode. During the show, Top Dolla attempted a dive over the top ropes, and his leg gave out on him instead.

Since the incident occurred, Michael Cole has been ruthless towards him on commentary. It has seemingly hurt Hit Row's standing on SmackDown in the process.

The latest joke at the Hit Row member's expense came during the Andre The Giant Battle Royal last week on SmackDown when Wade Barrett asked Michael Cole who his favorite was to win the match. Cole responded that he believed Dolla would win. When asked why, Cole said it was because he couldn't go over the top rope.

You can check out this commentary quip from Cole in the embedded tweet below:

Top 5 Michael Cole commentary moment,Top Dolla can't get a break Top 5 Michael Cole commentary moment,Top Dolla can't get a break 😂 #smackdownhttps://t.co/8HBIbVdK6m

