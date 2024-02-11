[WATCH] Top superstar breaks down into tears after competing in his last singles match for major wrestling promotion

Kazuchika Okada was victorious in his final singles match for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Rainmaker defeated the current NJPW World Television Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

NJPW recently confirmed that Okada was set to depart from the promotion. He is a former multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and has won the G1 Climax on multiple occasions. He is also the leader of the CHAOS faction.

At the NJPW New Beginning in Osaka show, Okada defeated Tanahashi. Post-match, he bowed down to the NJPW logo and broke down into tears. The Rainmaker will finish up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling after competing in his last remaining matches for the promotion.

You can watch the clip of Okada breaking down into tears after his match against Tanahashi below:

What the future has in store for the 36-year-old star remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Gunther spoke about Kazuchika Okada and his exit from New Japan Pro-Wrestling

WWE Superstar Gunther spoke about Kazuchika Okada and praised him by labeling him as "fantastic."

While speaking in an interview with the Haus of Wrestling podcast, the reigning Intercontinental Champion stated that Okada would find great competition if the latter joined the Stamford-based company.

Gunther said:

“[Kazuchika] Okada is fantastic. When I grew up in pro wrestling, understanding everything, I always enjoyed Japanese wrestling the most, more of an All Japan guy than New Japan. He’s one of the best in the world. If he joins WWE, and he’s very welcome to, I think he'd find great competition here."

Okada has already competed in AEW, courtesy of NJPW's working relationship with Tony Khan's promotion. He has already shared the ring with top Jacksonville-based promotion stars, including Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan. Hence, there are chances of him signing with AEW instead of going to WWE.

However, over the years, superstars including Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows jumped ship from NJPW to sign with WWE. Okada was also stablemates with Nakamura during their time together in CHAOS. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's future is still uncertain, and it remains to be seen which promotion he will sign with.

What are your thoughts on Kazuchika Okada leaving NJPW?