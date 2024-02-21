[WATCH] Top WWE champion gets standing ovation for impromptu match after heartbreaking injury

WWE NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria faced Shotzi during the show's latest episode. The main event match for the title took an unexpected turn when Shotzi suffered a severe knee injury, forcing an early conclusion to the bout.

With Shotzi unable to continue, General Manager Ava entered the scene and declared an open challenge for the title. Lash Legend came out, accepting the unexpected opportunity for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Meta-Four member initiated the match aggressively, landing powerful right hands. She followed up with a backbreaker and a falling lariat, but it wasn't enough to put the champ away.

Displaying remarkable resilience, Valkyria staged a comeback. In the match's final moments, as both women vied for control on the turnbuckles, Valkyria pushed Lash into the mat and executed a splash from the top to successfully retain her title.

After the match, Valkyria earned a special ovation, acknowledging her impressive performance in consecutive matches.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star moving forward.

What did you make of the impromptu match between Lash Legend and Lyra Valkyria on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

