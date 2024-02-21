Will WWE star Shotzi miss WrestleMania 40? Details on injury and expected return timeline

Just when WWE Superstar Shotzi had begun doing well for herself in the Stamford-based promotion, she met with an unfortunate knee injury. This injury suffered by the superstar took place at a recent NXT taping, which also led to her being removed from the Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

While the extent of her injury wasn't known early on, many wondered whether she would be able to make it at WrestleMania 40. The answer to this question would be no. As per one of the first reports regarding this matter, Shotzi was in Birmingham, scheduled to undergo knee surgery.

Later, the SmackDown star herself took the opportunity to speak with her fans. She posted a picture on Instagram along with a statement. The 31-year-old mentioned in her post that she suffered an ACL tear and would be out of action for at least nine months.

Naturally, Shotzi will miss WrestleMania 40 due to her injury. This development isn't good news for members of the WWE Universe, who were excited to see her continued rise. However, when she returns to the Stamford-based promotion, fans can expect her to receive a huge pop.

Shotzi had a desire to face Bayley at WrestleMania 40

On SmackDown, Bayley has been going through a great time ever since she turned babyface. At WrestleMania 40, the former Damage CTRL member is set to face IYO Sky for the WWE Women's Championship. While this match is highly anticipated by fans, SmackDown star Shotzi also desired to face Bayley.

During an interview with WWE Deutschland in December 2023, she was asked who would be her dream opponent for WrestleMania 40. The 31-year-old named Bayley in response, claiming that she has unfinished business with the former Hugger:

"There's so many people that I would love to face. I've had a crazy run with Bayley, but I still feel like we haven't had our period. I would love to share that moment with her. Especially, because she's also from my hometown [San Jose] and I would love to bring that Bay Area pride with Bayley. Also, kick her butt." (From 23:50 to 24:35)

Unfortunately for her, Shotzi won't get to wrestle Bayley – not only because of the storyline but also because of the former's ongoing injury. However, when she returns, it will be interesting to see if WWE books a feud between her and Bayley.

