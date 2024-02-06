WWE makes big change to WrestleMania 40

WWE's Road to WrestleMania 40 continues as the company has just made another big change to the show. The news was revealed as WWE and its fans prepare for tonight's RAW.

The 40th annual WrestleMania event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This will be a history-making event for multiple reasons, one being the fact that WrestleMania 40 is the first-ever pro wrestling event to be held at the stadium, which is the home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Ticketmaster issued an e-mail alert to WrestleMania 40 ticket holders this evening with an important update for The Showcase of the Immortals, according to PWInsider. After several days of rumors and speculation, a new start time was announced for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

The WrestleMania 40 start time will be 6:30 p.m. ET instead of 7 pm ET on both nights. Accordingly, the doors to Lincoln Financial Field will open at 4:30 p.m. ET instead of 5 p.m. ET on both nights.

The new start time is 6:30 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. PT, which is 30 minutes earlier than the previously listed time. Fans in the UK will have to tune in at 11:30 that Monday night, while fans in India will see a start time of 5 a.m. that Tuesday. There will be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show, believed to be starting at 5 p.m. ET, on both nights.

WrestleMania 39 in 2023 began at 8 p.m. ET, which is standard for the company's premium live events.

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 40 is heating up this week

WWE has a big week coming up as we get closer to Elimination Chamber in Australia and then The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

The official WrestleMania 40 Kickoff is scheduled for this Thursday, February 8, at 4 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will feature a face-off between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns. The two ring giants will speak, along with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff event is a free open-to-the-public fan and media event. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. local time (PT). No tickets are required. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will host the show, which is set to stream live on all WWE social and digital channels, including Peacock.

In addition to The Great One, The Game, and The Head of The Table speaking to the room, several talents will be available for on-site media opportunities right after, including Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of WWE's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event.

