[WATCH] Top WWE Superstar lifts Sami Zayn on his shoulders after RAW goes off-air

Sami Zayn was involved in a wholesome moment with Cody Rhodes after the latest episode of WWE RAW went off the air.

The main event of tonight's RAW was a Tag Team match pitting Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Unfortunately, the babyfaces failed to win the match, and a Coup de Grace from Balor ended things for them.

After the show went off the air, WWE sent fans home happy with a wholesome segment featuring Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes. As can be seen in the clip embedded below, The American Nightmare lifted Zayn on his shoulders to a loud ovation from the fans in attendance.

Check out the clip below:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era This was pretty cool.



(When RAW went off the air) This was pretty cool. (When RAW went off the air) https://t.co/oUZeYDomRs

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have a tough challenge ahead of them

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will team up with a mystery partner on next week's RAW in a huge six-man tag team match. The trio will take on Imperium (GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser).

Owens and Zayn will then defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The duo won the belts on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 when they defeated The Usos in the main event.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Zayn cut a promo revealing that he and KO learned about their upcoming title defense at the same time as the WWE Universe. Zayn also took a massive shot at Roman Reigns.

The former Honorary Uce and The Tribal Chief were incredibly close not long ago, but it all changed when Zayn refused to attack Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023.

As for Cody Rhodes, he will be taking on Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions. The American Nightmare somehow managed to defeat The Beast Incarnate at Backlash 2023. It remains to be seen if the same story repeats when the two men collide in Saudi Arabia.

Drop your reaction to Zayn and Rhodes' heartfelt moment after RAW went off the air!

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes