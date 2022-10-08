[Watch] Top WWE Superstar makes Roman Reigns and Logan Paul break character on SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns was seen breaking character, courtesy of his stablemate Sami Zayn.

The SmackDown Season Premiere was opened by The Bloodline, as the faction came face-to-face with Logan Paul. Both sides exchanged verbal jabs ahead of the upcoming world title match at Crown Jewel 2022.

During the segment, Reigns was seen breaking character following The Honorary Uce's promo on Paul. The Tribal Chief turned away from the camera while laughing.

Check out the clip of Roman Reigns breaking character:

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Roman Reigns had to turn away from the camera because Sami Zayn was making him break Roman Reigns had to turn away from the camera because Sami Zayn was making him break 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/JkWZJw1Yus

Reigns and Paul will collide at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in a few weeks. The Maverick is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third match.

This bout will be Reigns' first title defense since his win over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He successfully defeated the former WWE Champion after interference from Bloodline's newest member, Solo Sikoa.

Meanwhile, Paul will return to action for the first time since he defeated The Miz at this year's SummerSlam premium live event.

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul engaged in a social media altercation after SmackDown

After this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Logan Paul had a fiery exchange on Twitter.

Reigns took to the social media platform to share a photo of The Bloodline confronting Paul. He sent a chilling message to his upcoming opponent as he wrote the following:

"You’re in the deep end now my son. @LoganPaul"

In response to Reigns' tweet, Paul referenced Aquaman and hit back at The Tribal Chief with a short message of his own.

"Sounds like something Aquaman would say," wrote Paul.

Check out the Twitter back-and-forth between Reigns and Paul below:

The feud between Reigns and Paul started a few weeks ago after the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was a guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Their match was officially confirmed during the Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas. It remains to be seen if Paul can pull off one of the biggest upset victories in WWE history by dethroning The Head of the Table.

Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over two years, whereas he captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. He has even beaten the likes of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg during his current run.

Who do you think will prevail on November 5? Sound off in the comments section below.

