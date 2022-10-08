"Something Aquaman would say" - WWE Superstar hits back at Roman Reigns after Bloodline's segment on SmackDown premiere

Logan Paul took to Twitter to respond to Roman Reigns' latest tweet. On this week's SmackDown, The Bloodline and Paul came face-to-face.

Paul will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. His scheduled bout with Reigns will only be his third-ever match in the company. Before their collision at Crown Jewel, both men came face-to-face on the SmackDown season premiere this week. The segment saw Paul Heyman deliver an incredible promo that ended with Sami Zayn taking digs at The Maverick.

In the show's aftermath, Reigns took to social media to send a chilling message to The Maverick. He labeled his upcoming opponent as his "son."

"You’re in the deep end now my son. @LoganPaul," wrote Reigns.

In response, Paul made an Aquaman reference to hit back at The Tribal Chief.

"Sounds like something Aquaman would say," wrote Paul.

Check out Logan Paul's response to Roman Reigns on Twitter:

The WWE Universe mostly took digs at Logan Paul after his tweet at Roman Reigns

In response to Logan Paul's tweet to Roman Reigns, the WWE Universe referenced Paul calling himself a "table" during the Crown Jewel press conference.

Fans also took multiple digs at Logan with sarcastic tweets, with the majority labeling his response as "cringe."

Check out the fan reactions to Logan Paul's tweet below:

Paul's feud with Reigns began after their conversation on the IMPAULSIVE podcast a few weeks ago. The 27-year-old took a subtle dig at The Tribal Chief, claiming he could beat and dethrone him.

This led to WWE confirming a title match between the two for their upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia. Paul has previously competed just twice in a WWE ring, with his first match being at WrestleMania 38. His only singles match in the company was against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022.

