"My son"- Roman Reigns tweets a chilling message to current WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns sent a bold message to Logan Paul after tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5. Paul is hell-bent on defeating Reigns to become the top guy on the company roster.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Maverick came face-to-face with The Bloodline. The verbal back-and-forth between Paul and The Bloodline ended with Sami Zayn berating Paul and calling him a stain on Reigns' show.

After SmackDown came to a close, Reigns took to Twitter to send a message to the YouTube star. The Tribal Chief referred to Paul as "my son" to make it clear that he's way beneath The Tribal chief.

"You’re in the deep end now my son. @LoganPaul #SmackDown," Reigns tweeted.

Roman Reigns seemingly doesn't respect Logan Paul

The Crown Jewel 2022 bout pitting Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was made official a while ago by Triple H.

Ever since then, Reigns has shared his honest thoughts about the YouTube personality on a bunch of occasions. Here's what he said about Paul while speaking with Seconds Out:

"Be so good that nobody can take your spot. I don't care who they bring in, you can bring in anyone, and they ain't going to take the Tribal Chief's spot. When I'm sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb sh*t spewed out [from Logan], of course, it's going to anger me, and things are going to pop off. At the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do."

Roman Reigns has beaten the very best who have come into his path over the past two years.

Reigns seems quite confident that he will put Logan Paul down with ease and leave Saudi Arabia with both of his title belts. Paul, on the other hand, has the opportunity to pull off the biggest upset in WWE history.

What do you think? Does Logan Paul have it in him to do the unthinkable at Crown Jewel?

