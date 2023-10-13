WATCH: Top WWE Superstar shares wholesome video with Bray Wyatt's kids, sends three-word message

WWE star Braun Strowman took to social media to share a wholesome video of him having fun with Bray Wyatt's kids.

Unfortunately, Wyatt passed away back in August. His passing took the entire professional wrestling world by surprise, and it has been a tough time for his family and close friends.

Strowman, the godfather of Wyatt's son Knash, shared a video of him playing with Wyatt's son and daughter. He also shared a three-word message dedicated to both of the kids.

"My God babies. #FamilyForever #TheyAreSoCute," wrote Strowman.

Check out Strowman's Instagram post:

Strowman made his WWE debut as a member of The Wyatt Family, a faction created and led by Bray Wyatt. The group also consisted of Eric Rowan and the late Brodie Lee, also known as Luke Harper.

Braun Strowman paid tribute to Bray Wyatt following his death

Following the unfortunate passing of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman took to social media to dedicate a message to the former WWE Champion.

In his post, Strowman addressed Wyatt as his mentor, best friend, and his "brother of destruction." He wrote:

"I really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later, I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours."

Strowman further mentioned the things he learned from Wyatt as he added:

"You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing [sic] Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby’s [sic] know i love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the a** for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

Braun Strowman is currently on hiatus and has been absent since undergoing neck surgery.

