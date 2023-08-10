[WATCH] Top WWE Superstar wipes Rhea Ripley's wound with his shirt during a major show

On the August 7 episode of WWE RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was assaulted by her latest rival, Raquel Rodriguez. Following the attack, Mami had The Judgment Day by her side, specifically Dominik Mysterio, who gave her extra pampering.

The Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam 2023 was a significant breakout show, opening doors to several new rivalries and storylines. Among others, The Judgment Day faction is going through its own set of problems.

The tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor was witnessed during a backstage segment when the two men prepared for their match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

The Nightmare had to cut short their little dispute as she asserted them to behave like adults and not let personal agenda come in between that would dismantle their stable.

The Judgment Day walked towards the ring for the main event, but Raquel Rodriguez took the Women's World Champion out of nowhere. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion attacked Ripley because she wanted to avenge her friend Liv Morgan. The Nightmare injured Morgan and sent her on a hiatus recently.

However, after the brawl, Dominik Mysterio, being a gentleman, simmered down Mami and wiped her wounds with his t-shirt. A wrestling fan captured the following moment during the show.

Check out the clip below:

suzy @domdomami

pic.twitter.com/NQoySzPdAF dom dom wiping her wound with his shirt

Raquel Rodriguez is willing to fight Rhea Ripley after a brutal assault on WWE RAW

As noted earlier, the two women are hot and heavy in their feud. But World Wrestling Entertainment is yet to officiate a bout between Ripley and Rodriguez.

Wrestling fans thought that Rhea Ripley would defend her Women's World Championship against the 32-year-old star at SummerSlam, but that didn't happen.

Ahead of Payback 2023, Rodriguez posted an Instagram story. The former Women's Tag Team Champion said she would like to rekindle the rivalry from NXT New Year's Evil 2021 and battle the latter in a potential Last Woman Standing match.

Check out the screenshot of Rodiguez's response below:

Raquel Rodriguez's message to Ripley.

Only time will tell if the Stamford-based promotion cooks a storyline between the two women that would be put to bed at the Payback Premium Live Event.

