32-year-old WWE star willing to fight Rhea Ripley after brutal assault

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been put on notice by her seemingly current rival, Raquel Rodriguez, following the attack on Monday Night RAW.

The hot feud between the two women began a few weeks ago when Mami attacked Rodriguez and her tag team partner Liv Morgan, leading up to sending the latter on a hiatus due to injury.

On this week's episode of RAW, the 32-year-old star tried to take her revenge and blindsided Rhea Ripley out of nowhere. A brawl occurred on the red brand, and multiple WWE officials and female superstars had to come out and break the dispute between Raquel and The Eradicator.

Recently, the Judgment Day member shared a throwback poster of NXT New Year's Evil 2021 on her Instagram story. The Nightmare first sent a message to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, signaling she would love to battle her again.

Later, Raquel Rodriguez responded to the champion's story stating she was willing to take on Rhea Ripley once again, potentially in a last woman's standing match.

Check out the screengrab of Rodriguez's story below:

WWE Superstar is willing to fight Ripley.

The 2021 Last Woman Standing match saw Raquel defeating The Eradicator in a brutal contest.

Former WWE star reportedly may return to dethrone Rhea Ripley

There have been whispers in the wind that the Stamford-based company is considering bringing former superstar Nia Jax's return to WWE.

The 39-year-old star was released from the promotion in November 2021, but fans saw her brief appearance at this year's Royal Rumble. Outside WWE, The Irresistible Force has worked on herself and gotten in the best shape with Charlotte Flair's accompany.

The latest heavy reports suggest that the company favors a potential Nia Jax return, which could threaten Ripley's Women's World Championship.

Only time will tell if Triple H and the company make a final deal with the former WWE Superstar to get her in a title feud against the Judgment Day member.

Do you want to see Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley's rivalry in World Wrestling Entertainment? Sound off in the comments section below.

