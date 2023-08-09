Released WWE Superstar to return after 2 years to finally dethrone Rhea Ripley

A released WWE Superstar could return nearly two years after being released and finally dethrone Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley became champion when she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Eradicator has had a dominant run as Women's World Champion so far but was not booked for a match at WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday night in Detroit.

Ripley is currently involved in a rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez on the red brand, but a released superstar could pose an even larger threat to the title if she were to return. There have been rumors lately that WWE are mulling over the idea of bringing Nia Jax back to the company almost two years after her release.

Jax was let go by the promotion in November 2021. Earlier this year, she appeared during the Women's Royal Rumble match as the final entrant but everyone quickly teamed up on her to send her over the top rope. The Irresistible Force has gotten herself in the best shape of her life since exiting the company.

The 39-year-old has credited Charlotte Flair for helping her lose weight and was recently spotted working out with The Queen after SummerSlam. The former RAW Women's Champion is a veteran who would pose a legitimate threat to Rhea Ripley due to her size and experience.

Ripley is used to being able to physically dominate everyone she is in the ring with but that would not be the case if Jax returned to challenge her for the Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley sends cryptic message after WWE SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley appears to be worried about the state of The Judgment Day but knows that she will always have Dominik Mysterio by her side.

The tension in The Judgment Day went up another notch this past Saturday at WWE SummerSlam. Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in a rematch from Money in the Bank, and Balor's Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest inadvertently played a role in the Irish star's defeat.

Priest tried to slide the Money in the Bank contract to Balor but Rollins saw it coming. The Visionary planted Balor with the Stomp on top of the briefcase for the pinfall victory.

After SummerSlam, the 26-year-old took to social media and shared that while The Judgment Day's world may be a dumpster fire at the moment, she'll always have her Latino Heat.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/mEGdNbpzQf Our worlds a dumpster fire atm, but I’m thankful to always have my Latino Heat

Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion has been dominant thus far but that could change if Nia Jax returns. Only time will tell who will ultimately capture the title from Ripley down the line.

