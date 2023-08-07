"Our worlds a dumpster fire" - Rhea Ripley sends cryptic message after WWE SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley has delivered a cryptic message following WWE SummerSlam 2023.

The premium live event took place last night at Ford Field in Detroit and was a massive success. Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a rematch from WWE Money in the Bank last month.

Finn Balor's stablemate Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase last month and played a factor in the World Heavyweight Championship match last night. Priest slid his Money in the Bank briefcase into the ring for Balor to use as a weapon, but The Visionary saw it. As Balor leaned down to grab the briefcase, Rollins hit the challenger with a Stomp for the pinfall victory to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley took to Twitter today to share some new photographs with Dominik Mysterio. The Women's World Champion noted that the faction is going through a tough time, but she is always grateful for Dominik.

"Our worlds a dumpster fire atm, but I’m thankful to always have my Latino Heat 🔥," she tweeted.

Finn Balor praised Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE SummerSlam

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor shared kind words in regards to Rhea Ripley ahead of SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley avenged her loss to Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 36 at this year's Show of Shows. She defeated Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE's biggest event of the year and was presented with the Women's World Championship after being drafted to RAW. Ripley has been dominant as champion thus far but was not featured in a match last night at SummerSlam.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Finn Balor praised Ripley and claimed that she has that "X-factor" that very few superstars have.

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian," said Finn Balor. [3:30 - 3:55]

The Judgment Day has had some communication issues in the past, but last night might be difficult for the group to overcome. It will be interesting to see if the group can get back on track this Monday night on WWE RAW.

