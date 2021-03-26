Watch: Trailer for John Cena's Suicide Squad movie released

A full trailer for the new Suicide Squad movie starring John Cena has been released online.

Simply titled 'The Suicide Squad,' the film acts as a standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad while introducing new characters and a new creative vision in the form of director James Gunn.

John Cena plays Peacemaker, a character the multi-time WWE Champion has described as a "douchey Captain America," despite being an accomplished and ruthless assassin.

Cena recently shared the trailer via his social media, along with a caption warning parents it isn't suitable for younger viewers:

"This one may require some “hands over the ears” for younger audiences ... but #Peacemaker is ready for duty. All types of duty. #TheSuicideSquad"

You can watch the full trailer via John Cena's Twitter post here:

This one may require some “hands over the ears” for younger audiences ... but #Peacemaker is ready for duty. All types of duty. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/K3Z4B2TTr6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 26, 2021

The Suicide Squad reintroduces audiences to actors from the first film, including Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and others. It also introduces some new names to the cast, including Idris Elba and, of course, John Cena.

The film is scheduled to be released in American theaters on August 6, 2021, as well as on HBO Max.

John Cena reportedly set to miss WrestleMania due to Peacemaker commitments

Don’t get too attached and hold onto your peace-loving pants. #TheSuicideSquad trailer is coming today! pic.twitter.com/HtuyGAYXwM — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 26, 2021

While wrestling fans will be excited to see John Cena starring in such a high-profile movie, the Peacemaker role seems to have cost The Doctor of Thuganomics a spot at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated back in February, Cena explained his current filming commitments for his own Peacemaker spin-off series mean he won't be able to feature on this year's Show of Shows.

"Currently, I’m in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max. Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July.” - Sports Illustrated

Are you looking forward to seeing John Cena in The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments below.