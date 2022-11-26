Watch: Triple H calls 27-year-old WWE star for major match against Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Logan Paul shared a new vlog on YouTube, which showcased that he received a call from Triple H informing him about the match against Roman Reigns.

The social media megastar took on Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel. While the former was unable to win the title, he took the Tribal Chief to his limits, earning praise from peers and fans alike for his performance. Logan also suffered an injury during the match, which has sidelined him for the foreseeable future.

The Maverick recently uploaded a video to his official YouTube channel, which features the build-up to his match with Roman Reigns at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The video also included behind-the-scenes footage, which revealed that Triple H called Logan Paul three months ago to inform him that he was planning to pitch him against Reigns at Crown Jewel.

"I have an idea. I didn't wanna throw it at you till now because I wanted to get a full sign-off on it. You vs. Roman Reigns," Hunter said on call. [From 0:36 to 0:43]

After facing Roman Reigns, Logan Paul informed Triple H that he wants to face John Cena next

While Logan Paul may have come up short against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, the social media star wants to test himself against another generational WWE star.

During a conversation on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, the social media megastar revealed that he's interested in facing John Cena at WrestleMania and has already texted Hunter regarding that.

"After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy," said Logan Paul. [H/T: Fightful]

The Maverick tore his MCL during his match against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia. However, based on the latest update, Paul's rehab is going well, and the 27-year-old could soon be back in action.

Would you like to see Logan Paul take on John Cena at the Showcase of Immortals? Sound off in the comments section below and let us know!

