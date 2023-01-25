[WATCH] Triple H caught breaking character and sending a message to Shawn Michaels on RAW XXX

Triple H was heard instructing Shawn Michaels to stop turning his back on the hard camera during RAW XXX.

RAW XXX featured a huge D-Generation X segment, with Imperium interrupting the WWE legends. At one point, Hall of Famer Teddy Long came out and announced that Imperium would take on Seth Rollins and The Street Profits.

As soon as Long's music hit, Triple H could be heard saying, "Stop turning your back to the hard camera," to Shawn Michaels, who wasn't facing the hard cam.

Mere seconds later, Michaels could be seen doing an amusing jump into position to face the hard cam. Check out the footage below at the 1:30 mark:

Triple H broke character on another occasion during the segment

This wasn't the only instance that saw The Game breaking character on RAW XXX. The WWE veteran joked that "this booking stuff isn't easy" before Teddy Long came out to make the Six-Man Tag Team match.

In the past, RAW's milestone shows have usually seen DX taking out a bunch of heels. That wasn't the case this time around. The Game seemingly deemed Imperium important enough not to make them look weak on RAW XXX against a bunch of old-timers.

However, Imperium did lose the six-man tag team match to Rollins and The Street Profits.

RAW XXX did an incredible number and brought in a massive crowd. A whopping 2.344 million viewers tuned in to watch the return of top WWE legends and their interactions with WWE's current talents.

Most notable was The Undertaker's confrontation with Bray Wyatt, which ended with The Deadman whispering something in Wyatt's ear. The Bloodline's Tribal Court segment also received major praise from the WWE Universe on social media.

Did you catch Triple H's character-breaking moment from last night's RAW XXX? What was your favorite segment from the show?

