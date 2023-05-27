Watch: Triple H makes surprising cameo appearance at Night of Champions

Seth Rollins made history at Night of Champions when he was able to defeat AJ Styles to become the first ever World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins was then handed the new Championship by Triple H who made a surprise cameo appearance to hand his one-time protege the Championship and celebrate by putting it around his waist.

Seth Rollins will now take the Championship back to Monday Night RAW as the brand's main world title since Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has now become a single title and will be represented on SmackDown.

Rollins and Styles opened the show in Saudi Arabia in a surprising move from WWE since this match was seen as one of the three main events of the show. The match set the tone for the whole night as both men left it all in the ring.

Rollins picked up the win after two Pedigrees and a Stomp in what was a hard-fought encounter. Styles had been able to overcome much of his assault throughout, but was unable to kick out of the final Stomp.

