WATCH: Triple H's unique way of approaching Stephanie McMahon makes her giggle

Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, recently met for an interview, and he showed why he is truly called The Game. The WWE Chief Content Officer shared a few words that made her laugh.

Ad

The Cerebral Assassin and the former Women's Champion have been married for over two decades. When Vince McMahon stepped down in 2022, she took over as chairperson, and her husband was appointed as head of creative. WWE is no longer owned by a member of the McMahon family, and no one with that last name holds an official role in the company.

Triple H had a conversation with Stephanie McMahon at WWE's headquarters as part of her new show, Stephanie's Places. Upon arriving, he made her giggle by greeting her and asking whether she goes there more often.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stephanie McMahon is still very much in love with Triple H

During the first episode of the show, Stephanie McMahon spoke to her husband about his return to WWE in 2002 after he suffered a serious injury the year before.

She said she remembered that moment because they were together, and she was in love with him. Stephanie mentioned that she still loves Triple H very much.

Ad

"So, I remember this because I was with you. It was the first time that I had ever seen you have a moment of doubt. And so, here I am, I'm all in love with you and everything, and still am very much, and you told me you were nervous that they weren't gonna care," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The couple has three daughters together. Their children were at ringside at WrestleMania 38 when The Game made a surprise return to WWE and left his wrestling boots in the ring after retiring from in-ring competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback