Stephanie McMahon reveals how she honestly feels about WWE CCO Triple H

Stephanie McMahon has been married to WWE CCO Triple H for over two decades. She recently revealed how she currently feels about The Game.

The Billion Dollar Princess and The Cerebral Assassin legitimately fell in love with each other while working together on a storyline in late 1999 and early 2000. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2003. Last year, they celebrated their 21st anniversary.

On the first episode of Stephanie McMahon's new show, Stephanie's Places, the former chairwoman spoke with her husband about the subject she was discussing on the episode: WWE returns. When he recalled coming back after suffering a serious injury in 2001, she stated that she remembered that time because they were together and she was in love with him. The 48-year-old also made it clear that she is still very much in love with Triple H:

"So, I remember this because I was with you. It was the first time that I had ever seen you have a moment of doubt. And so, here I am, I'm all in love with you and everything, and still am very much, and you told me you were nervous that they weren't gonna care," she said.

Triple H disclosed to Stephanie McMahon what he told CM Punk before his WWE return

Stephanie McMahon's first guest on Stephanie's Places was CM Punk. The two discussed multiple subjects, including his return to WWE after nearly a decade.

In the episode, Stephanie's husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, revealed to his wife what he told The Second City Saint before his comeback:

"If there was ever a guy you said will never return here, it would be CM Punk, right? Just... if you look at the history, and the... everything that has gone down. His side, company's side... I think he would've said it a couple of years ago, 'Never happening!' But things change. When I spoke to him on the phone, I said, 'Phil, if you're the same person that you were 10 years ago, you wasted 10 years of your life. If I'm that same person, I wasted 10 years of my life. So, let's put all that stuff beside us and talk about what are the possibilities,'" The Game said.

Stephanie McMahon is no longer officially working in WWE. In the intro of her show, she stated that she stepped away from the Stamford-based company to focus on her family.

