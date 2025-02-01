[WATCH] Triple H visibly annoyed after WWE fan mentions AJ Lee at Royal Rumble Kickoff event

WWE CCO Triple H had an interesting reaction to a fan mentioning AJ Lee during tonight's Royal Rumble kickoff event. The Game nodded a bit and seemed visibly annoyed over the mention of the former WWE Divas Champion.

For a while now, the WWE Universe has been speculating about a potential AJ Lee return at Royal Rumble 2025. Many fans are convinced she will make her long-awaited comeback to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

During the Royal Rumble kickoff event, a fan chanted AJ Lee while Triple H was hyping up the upcoming PLE. The WWE CCO had an interesting reaction to the same, as can be seen below:

It has been almost a decade since AJ Lee last wrestled on WWE TV. In 2015, after a multi-woman match on the episode of RAW following WrestleMania 31, Lee retired from pro wrestling. She hasn't stepped back into the ring since then, even though she's still in good shape.

In late 2023, CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE. Since that night at Survivor Series: WarGames, fans have been clamoring for AJ Lee to return to the promotion and have one final run before finally retiring from pro wrestling for good.

