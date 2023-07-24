WATCH: Two WWE Superstars meet Manchester United players

WWE stars MVP and Omos recently caught up with Manchester United players during the team's pre-season tour in the United States.

The two superstars were seen chatting and interacting with Marcus Rashford and new Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes. Manager Erik Ten Hag also caught up with both men and even joked around with Omos.

Taking to Instagram, WWE uploaded a reel where MVP and Omos were seen interacting with the Manchester United players and manager.

Disco Inferno believes that Omos isn't ready to be on the WWE main roster

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has claimed that Omos isn't ready to be on the main roster, as he comes across as "too green."

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Inferno claimed that The Nigerian Giant isn't ready to be a regular character on the main roster.

"The thing that kills these big monster guys it's like Omos, he just comes across as too green and the fans can see that. You know, it's just he's not, he's just not ready to be a regular character on that show. You know, he's green so... There's big men that know how to work. But, you know, when you don't know how to work, it kills the whole thing."

Earlier this year, Omos competed in the biggest match of his career when he faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately for him, The Nigerian Giant ended up losing to Lesnar.

At the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico, Omos was in action against Seth Rollins, to whom he lost as well. In recent months, he has competed at several live events but hasn't appeared on WWE television.

