[WATCH] Uncle Howdy's return seemingly teased on WWE RAW after WrestleMania

Uncle Howdy's return has been one of the most talked about moments since Bray Wyatt's documentary aired earlier this month. The WWE Superstar was seemingly teased on the episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania.

WWE RAW after WrestleMania kicked off with Triple H thanking the fans for making WrestleMania XL the greatest 'Mania of all time. He later introduced the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes. The Rock interrupted Rhodes' segment to say that he would be back for him.

The WWE RAW after WrestleMania always has something special planned for the fans. The WWE Universe was treated to The Rock making an appearance, John Cena wrestling a match, and a teaser that seemed like an Uncle Howdy return.

While the moment didn't air on television, the fans in the arena shared a clip promoting the possible return of the WWE Superstar.

Howdy was last seen on WWE SmackDown in March last year. He played a role in building a feud between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley. While the match between them never came to fruition, the WWE Universe has been curious about the role the mysterious character could have played in the promotion.

