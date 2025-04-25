[Watch] Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena breaks character on his birthday 

John Cena made history at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when he defeated Cody Rhodes for his 17th World Championship. He broke the record held jointly by him and Ric Flair at The Show of Shows. After his monumental victory, Cena celebrated his 48th birthday on April 23rd. In a video from his birthday dinner that has surfaced online, Cena can be seen breaking character while interacting with some fans.

After Mania, Cena returned to RAW as the new Undisputed WWE Champion and talked about the 27 dates he has left in his career. At the end of the segment, Cena suffered an RKO outta nowhere at the hands of his biggest rival, Randy Orton.

In the video, Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, are seen walking out of a hotel. The Cenation Leader greeted some fans on his way out and even signed a few autographs.

This gesture from the Undisputed WWE Champion was appreciated by the fans. It'll be interesting to see what he will do during his final run in the upcoming months.

John Cena makes major movie announcement

John Cena kicked off his farewell tour in January on the RAW on Netflix debut episode. Since then, he has won the Elimination Chamber, turned heel, and is now the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Cenation Leader took to X/Twitter to announce his next Hollywood project. He revealed the release date of his upcoming movie, Heads of State, which also stars Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The movie will come out on July 2nd on Prime Video.

"Sometimes it’s the differences that bring you together… whether you like it or not! Heads of State comes to @Primevideo on July 2! @AmazonMGMStudio," he wrote.

Fans are excited to see what's next for John Cena in his heel run. With his recent confrontation with Randy Orton, it'll be interesting to see where the story goes.

