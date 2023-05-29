WATCH: Unplanned moment sees fan in Spider-Man costume attack wrestler at wrestling show; star provides health update

When wrestlers put on a show for fans at any wrestling event, the last thing they want is for a fan to insert themselves into the show, let alone get physically involved. A fan attacked wrestlers Dani Jordyn and Dillon McQueen at an Independent wrestling show two days back.

While any star feeds off the crowd's energy, a fan attacking a wrestler is something that no one is ready for, but this is something that has happened repeatedly.

The video of the attack at Zicky Dice's Outlandish 3 show was shared online. A fan in a Spider-Man costume tackled Dillon McQueen against the side of the ring when the wrestler was unprepared. He then walked back to his seat. He was not done, though, as he got into the ring moments later and slammed Dani Jordyn.

Security finally interfered and tackled him moments later. There did not appear to be any serious injuries.

McQueen posted about it, saying they were attacked.

"A fan attacked me and @DaniJordyn after our match with @BrookeHavok," Dillon McQueen

Another wrestler said that the fan was not mentally healthy, so those at the wrestling show just got him off-screen before letting up.

"I was at my merch table and didn’t see the Dillon part, as soon as Dani got scooped I was on the move. Plan was get him out of sight/off stream. Once we did we realized he was intellectually disabled so we let up," said Lord Crewe.

Dani Jordyn provided a health update

Now, Dani Jordyn has also spoken up, providing a health update. The wrestler confirmed it was not part of the show, and she had told him to leave the ring quite a few times. She didn't expect to be touched at all.

"I am okay. If you only knew the whole story. No, it was not a part of the show. Yes I told him to leave the ring several times. I did not expect to be touched at all. We handled the situation backstage as professionally as we could given the entire situation."

She added that when they recognized the situation with him, they backed off backstage at the wrestling event, but if she had gotten injured, things would have been different.

While such situations have been seen in WWE, too, they are always scary and can act as traumatizing events for stars.

