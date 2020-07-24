8 times fans attacked WWE Superstars and what happened afterwards

Pro wrestling is a performance art like no other and WWE has been at the pinnacle of it for years. Over the decades, WWE Superstars and fans have created a close bond with each other, with fans often driving the popularity of a Superstar.

But, there is a small majority of fans who spew hatred, be it on social media or at shows and events. In the days before pro wrestling was known to be staged, there were many incidents of fans attacking wrestlers, especially heels.

That has reduced quite a bit as fans are much more educated on pro wrestling, while security is strict in WWE and other pro wrestling events.

But, some fans even breach this tight security and come face-to-face with Superstars, and even attack them. Here we look at eight times fans attacked WWE Superstars and what happened afterwards:

#8 Eddie Guerrero

In May 2002, Eddie Guerrero was in his second and final reign as Intercontinental Champion, when he defended his belt against Rob Van Dam on an episode of RAW in Edmonton, Canada.

The match was the main event of the May 27, 2002 episode of WWE RAW, lasting 20 minutes, and some decent action between the two. Rob Van Dam won the match to capture the title for the second time, following which he won it four more times.

The Intercontinental title match was marred by the intrusion of a fan, who entered the ring, and pushed Eddie Guerrero off the ladder that he had climbed. Guerrero, thankfully, landed safely on his feet, while the fan was being dragged down by the referee. Guerrero landed a sharp right-hand punch to the fan's face, who went down like a heap, before security came into the ring to assist the referee in taking the fan outside the ring.