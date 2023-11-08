[WATCH] Unseen backstage video of Kairi Sane moments after blockbuster WWE Crown Jewel return

Kairi Sane made an emphatic return to WWE during last week's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

At the event, IYO SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. The EST appeared to be on the verge of victory after she took out Damage CTRL's Bayley. However, in a surprising turn of events, Kairi Sane made an unexpected appearance, launching an attack on Belair. This interference created an opening for SKY, who capitalized on the opportunity by delivering her signature Moonsault to successfully retain her title.

Sane and SKY shared an embrace after the match, and Sane continued her assault on Belair with an Insane Elbow after the bell. A backstage clip has now emerged ahead of this week's SmackDown, featuring Kairi Sane following her return. In the clip, she can be heard cautioning everyone, "Watch Out".

Watch the backstage clip below:

Bayley sent a message after Kairi Sane's WWE return

Kairi Sane made her WWE comeback at the Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia last week.

Sane played a pivotal role in IYO SKY's successful retention of the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. The surprising turn of events left SKY's Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley, in a state of bewilderment. This was particularly shocking because Bayley had been instrumental in Sane's departure from the Stamford-based company earlier in 2020.

The Role Model took to Twitter after the event, and sent a message to the third member of the stable, Dakota Kai.

"@ImKingKota I’m back in the States from Saudi. Call me back," Bayley shared.

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Meanwhile, Sane was officially incorporated into the SmackDown roster this week. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented superstar.

What was your reaction to Kairi Sane's return at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

