WATCH: Unseen footage of brutal attack on Seth Rollins goes viral, Finn Balor caught in disguise

WWE has shared a new video showing Finn Balor's vicious assault on Seth Rollins from a different angle, capturing how everything transpired in detail.

The Architect appeared on NXT Gold Rush this week to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker. He successfully defended his title but couldn't celebrate the win for long.

Finn Balor made a surprise appearance on the show and attacked Rollins from behind while the champion was on the ramp. The Judgment Day member brutally assaulted Rollins at ringside before dragging him inside the squared circle, where he hit the champion with a chair shot.

WWE recently shared a video capturing the entire incident from an unseen angle which shows Finn Balor removing his hoodie. He was sitting with other fans in the first row behind Rollins. The Prince strategically removed his disguise before attacking The Architect.

Balor also attacked Seth Rollins in the opening segment of WWE RAW earlier this week. Later, he cut a promo warning the champion ahead of their upcoming title match at Money in the Bank 2023.

Twitter reacts to Finn Balor brutally attacking Seth Rollins again on NXT Gold Rush

WWE fans are thrilled to see Finn Balor bring back the intensity that made him the inaugural Universal Champion, just like Seth Rollins noted. Many suggested that he has rightly brought back the traits from his time as Prince Devitt. Others were glad to see The Judgment Day member transform into a full-blown 'hater' for his attack on Rollins.

Balor responded to the tweet by saying, 'You missed the best bit,' referring to the part where he hit Rollins with the steel chair that was not included in the video. Here are some of the best reactions to the exclusive WWE video showing The Prince's attack on Rollins from another angle:

Balor struggled to cut a promo last week on RAW because the crowd wouldn't stop singing Seth Rollins' theme music, much to other viewers' annoyance. However, The Prince has restored the balance in his title feud with the World Heavyweight Champion with his vicious attacks on RAW and NXT this week.

