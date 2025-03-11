[WATCH] Unseen footage shows Roman Reigns running through the crowd during WWE RAW

A fan-shot clip of Roman Reigns has been shared on X following his attack on CM Punk and Seth Rollins on RAW. The footage showed the OTC running through the crowd toward the ring.

Fans were anxiously waiting to see Reigns make an appearance on WWE TV after he was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Rollins attacked Reigns at ringside after both men were eliminated from the men's free-for-all by CM Punk.

Tonight, Roman Reigns returned and viciously attacked The Visionary outside the ring. He then went after CM Punk while a stunned Paul Heyman watched helplessly. A fan has now shared footage of what happened mere seconds before Reigns appeared out of nowhere to attack Rollins.

Watch it below:

At WrestleMania 41, these three megastars are seemingly going to battle it out in a huge Triple Threat match. Reigns, Rollins, and Punk aren't fond of each other in the least, and a showdown featuring all three can only happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious when these three superstars finally collide. The match hasn't been made official yet but the announcement might come very soon, as 'Mania is just around the corner.

