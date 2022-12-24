Watch: Vince McMahon appears on WWE SmackDown in a 5-minute tribute video to John Cena

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, former CEO Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance during a five-minute video segment that included snippets of John Cena's career.

Some WWE fans may be surprised to learn that Vince McMahon's name has not been removed from the company, even though he is no longer CEO due to sexual assault/misconduct allegations.

McMahon may have relinquished his corporate responsibilities in WWE, but that doesn't mean he's gone completely.

On this week's SmackDown, WWE aired a video package to promote the arrival of John Cena on the final SmackDown of 2022. The segment featured clips from Cena's full-time WWE days and his work in Hollywood.

The segment featured a mix of old and new interviews, including one with Triple H, who praised Cena while sporting long hair. Other clips from this year included names like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock discussing what Cena has accomplished in his career.

During the hype video, Mr. McMahon appeared and referred to The Champ as a "Real-life Superhero."

McMahon made his first virtual appearance on SmackDown on December 23, 2022, following his retirement from the company on July 23, 2022. It remains to be seen whether the 77-year-old will return to the company next week.

In addition, The Cenation Leader will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in what could b the final WWE match of 2022.

Do you think Vince McMahon will appear on next week's SmackDown to witness the 16-time World Champion's return?

