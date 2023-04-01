[WATCH] Vince McMahon spotted with a mustache at WWE Hall of Fame 2023

The rumors of Vince McMahon sporting a mustache were indeed true, judging by a video from the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

Not long ago, McMahon made an appearance on WWE RAW in a backstage capacity. Soon after, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that McMahon was now sporting a mustache. A short while later, a fake photo of McMahon rocking a mustache began circulating on Wrestling Twitter and was quickly debunked.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Vince McMahon......had a mustache backstage.....per one of the talent I heard from lol Vince McMahon......had a mustache backstage.....per one of the talent I heard from lol

At the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Vince McMahon finally made an appearance, and he was indeed sporting a mustache. The video was shared by the official YouTube handle of Pro-Wrestling NOAH. You can check out the video below (at the 3:50 mark):

Vince McMahon will be at WrestleMania 39

Mere days before WrestleMania 39, reports came out in regards to McMahon's status for The Show of Shows. The Executive Chairman of the Board will 100% be at WrestleMania, according to a report by PWInsider.

As of this moment, there's no concrete news on how much influence McMahon had on the current WrestleMania card. Nick Khan has clarified that Triple H handles the creative department, but many fans are doubtful about the same.

