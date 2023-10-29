Watch: Vince McMahon spotted in Saudi Arabia with WWE Hall of Famer

Vince McMahon is no longer WWE's creative head, but he knows how to stay busy in the world of sports. Today, McMahon was spotted in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel 2023 alongside another Hall of Famer.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon returned to WWE and made a few questionable changes to the product after WrestleMania 39. Later, it was revealed that McMahon was looking to sell the company to Endevaor. The deal was finalized in April, and the Stanford-based promotion was merged with UFC in September to form a new company called TKO Group Holdings, Inc.

Today, the Executive Chairman of the TKO Group Holdings was spotted in Saudi Arabia alongside The Undertaker. The duo were present to watch the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, which is taking place at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Check it out:

The executive chairman was also seen walking with a cane as he had spinal surgery a while back.

Dana White recently spoke about working with WWE's Vince McMahon and the history between the two

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon returned to WWE and merged with Endeavor to become the biggest sports entertainment company in the world. The vision was finally completed as they went public on September 12, 2023, as TKO Group Holdings, Inc.

The merger also brought Vince McMahon's old enemy, Dana White, into the picture as UFC became a part of the new merger. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, White talked about McMahon and the history between the two.

"My history with Vince isn’t a good one. He tried to f**k me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f**k me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince. Since day one of the deal, it’s like I’m dealing with a different guy. It goes to show that when you oppose him, or he thinks you are opposing him, the guy comes after you blindly. Once you are aligned, Vince is an incredible partner," said White.

McMahon has recently moved away from his remote duties of providing creative for weekly products. It will be interesting to see what he does next in the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.