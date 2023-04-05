[WATCH] Viral video shows Brock Lesnar chasing WWE officials at a scary speed

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar was captured at his scariest best during his latest appearance on RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe when he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes before their tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event.

The final moments of the show saw Lesnar unleash a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes, where he subjected The American Nightmare to multiple Suplexes and F5s. Several officials and security personnel rushed inside the ring to protect Rhodes, but no one was willing to square up to The Beast Incarnate.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips BROCK LESNAR PUTS CODY RHODES THROUGH THE TABLE.



I TRUSTED YOU BROCK. BROCK LESNAR PUTS CODY RHODES THROUGH THE TABLE.I TRUSTED YOU BROCK. https://t.co/HBfv45bkJ9

The Beast then brought the steel steps from the outside and dropped Cody onto the hardened structure with an F5 before leaving the ring. A fan then recorded a video of Brock Lesnar making his way back when he suddenly changed his mind and went after the referees instead.

Everyone in his path immediately squandered, accounting for a hilarious yet intimidating visual. Even members of the crowd at ringside moved away to make way for The Beast, who was on the other side of the barricade.

You can watch the video below:

Christine @ShiningPolaris



#wwe #WrestleMania #WorstRaw #RawAfterMania Brock Lesnar scaring off the officials and they scattering like pigeons is so funny 🤣 Brock Lesnar scaring off the officials and they scattering like pigeons is so funny 🤣#wwe #WrestleMania #WorstRaw #RawAfterMania https://t.co/6XYPhBSQf9

Brock Lesnar showed two middle fingers on WWE television

The Beast seemed to be in two minds about attacking Cody Rhodes. Every time he left the ring, Lesnar returned to lay more wrath. He had already disappeared behind the curtain less than a minute before the show was supposed to end.

iBeast @ibeastIess Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes.



WE UP MAN Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes.WE UP MAN https://t.co/fm2rKKPl30

However, Lesnar unexpectedly walked out and showed the two middle fingers directly to the camera. WWE fans in the live audience erupted with a loud pop while viewers at home scrambled to take a screenshot of The Beast flipping the bird.

Interestingly, fans then used the same picture of Brock Lesnar showing two middle fingers in response to the company asking for their opinion on RAW after WrestleMania this year.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes